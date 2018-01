Turkish opposition party not to nominate presidential candidate

2018-01-08 13:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will not nominate a candidate for the presidential election to be held in 2019, said Devlet Bahceli, leader of the MHP, the Turkish media reported Jan. 8.