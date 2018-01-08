Istanbul police confiscate 500 kg of drugs

2018-01-08 13:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Istanbul police confiscated 500 kilograms of drugs, the police said in a message Jan. 8.

Heroin accounted for 150 kilograms of the total confiscated drugs, according to the message.

Three drug traffickers were also detained in a special operation.

The minimum age of Turkish citizens who start using drugs is 13, the average age is 36, and the highest age is 65. Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - drug addicts aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.