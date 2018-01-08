Major reforms ahead for Georgia’s Emergency Management Service

The Emergency Management Service of Georgia has announced a series of systemic reforms, Agenda reports.

Head of the agency Giorgi Mgebrishvili held the first working meeting with officials of the service and discussed details of the reforms today.

He said that following the planned changes and "significantly increased funding”, Georgian fire-fighters will get their social packages and technical equipment improved this year.

"The Government of Georgia pays special attention to emergency management and mobilises as many resources as possible to solve problems in this field. We have the ambition to create a service of Western standards that each and every citizen of Georgia and the country’s guests will count on”, Mgebrishvili said.