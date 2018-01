Uzbekistan now providing tax holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Amendments allowing a delay in payment of taxes and other mandatory payments have been made to the Tax Code of Uzbekistan.

Under a law making amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of Uzbekistan in connection with the improvement of tax administration, the concept of tax holidays appeared for the first time in the country.