New non-resident envoys present credentials to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry

2018-01-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8



Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, head of the State Protocol Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, has received credentials of new ambassadors from Bosnia and Herzegovina (headquartered in Ankara), Mongolia (headquartered in Ankara), Nigeria (headquartered in Tehran), and Equatorial Guinea (headquartered in Moscow), the Foreign Ministry told Trend Jan. 8.

