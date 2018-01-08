Europe wants diversification, new sources, new routes – Sefcovic

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Europe wants to have diversification of gas supply, new sources and new routes, said European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

“What we have highlighted from the beginning is, that from an energy security perspective we want to have diversification of supply, we want to have new sources, new routes and new suppliers,” Sefcovic told the Energy Post.

Talking about the Russian-initiated Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the EU commissioner noted that this project raised political issues – including energy security, respect for EU law and for Europe’s energy strategies – to the highest level.

“We have such a lot of political concerns on this project, I believe that the best way to try and resolve it is through negotiation,” he added.