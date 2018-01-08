Uzbekistan Airways cuts minimum rates for domestic flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrie of Uzbekistan, has announced the introduction of differentiated fares on local flights. The airline company reduced the minimum tariff levels for all intra-republican destinations.

The reduction in the minimum rate varies depending on the destination. So, the lowest tariff on the flights to the cities of the Fergana Valley and Samarkand is reduced by almost 10,000 soums, Urgench - 28,000 soums, Bukhara -38,000 soums, Nukus- 67,000, Termez - 86,000 soums, and Karshi and Navoi - 163,000 soums.

In addition, group tariffs have been introduced for all local destinations. The tickets can be used by a group of passengers from 5 people on request from a travel company that purchased a tour package. The minimum tariff for such a group can be reduced by 9,000-18,000 soums from the already lowered minimum rate.