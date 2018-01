Bus stops in Turkey getting equipped with air conditioning

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Split-system air conditioners are being installed at bus stops in the south-eastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir, the provincial municipality said in a message Jan. 8.

The decision was made in connection with severe cold in the province.