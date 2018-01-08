Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The Caspian littoral states have made a decision to establish a unified regime for the state control of ships in ports by analogy with the Black and Mediterranean seas, the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message on Jan.8.

In this regard, the Kazakh ministry together with the relevant agencies of other countries, is working to harmonize the provisions on the procedure for port control.

The ministry notes that a unified approach will improve the technical safety of vessels and exclude the exploitation of sub-standard vessels in the region. This, in turn, will help to minimize the number of sea accidents, improve the safety of life, the health of crew members and passengers, and ensure the safety of vehicles and cargo.