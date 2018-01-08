Two diamonds larger than 100 carats tach found in Lesotho mine

Gem Diamonds Ltd. has discovered two huge diamonds, each bigger than 100 carats, at its Lesotho mine in southern Africa, Bloomberg reports.

It unearthed the 117 carat and 110 carat D color Type IIa diamonds at the Letseng mine, Gem said in a statement on Monday. Type IIa diamonds contain very little or no nitrogen atoms and are the most expensive stones.

The company’s stock rose as much as 8.2 percent in London trading.

It’s a good start to the year following Gem’s discovery of at least seven stones bigger than 100 carats in 2017 and five the year before. It recovered a dozen diamonds bigger than 100 carats in 2015.