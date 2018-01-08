U.S. bank gains from tax law start with red ink

U.S. bank executives and investors expect a long-term boost from the new federal tax code, but the biggest lenders will first need to book multi-billion-dollar charges that will muddle fourth-quarter results, Reuters reports.

Banks will adjust deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for a lower corporate rate, and also take charges related to other tax changes. But analysts said the overall benefit from lower taxes will make up for any short-term hit.

Citigroup Inc (C.N) could report a quarterly loss of more than $15 billion and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will likely have lost about $3 billion, based on analyst estimates and recent profit warnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, (JPM.N) which reports first on Friday morning, could show a 35 percent plunge in net income from a year earlier. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which reports the following Wednesday, could show a 50 percent drop.

“It is no doubt going to be a messy quarter,” said Jason Goldberg, bank stock analyst at Barclays.

Citigroup is expected to take a $20 billion charge, largely because its losses during the 2007-2009 financial crisis will offset future taxes less now that the corporate tax rate has been cut to 21 percent from 35 percent.

Goldman is expected to take a $5 billion charge, mostly due to a new repatriation tax on income kept outside of the United States.

Meanwhile, banks with deferred tax liabilities will be able to write those down thanks to the lower tax rates.

In an extreme case, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is expected to report a $2.5 billion boost to its bottom line largely because it will owe less tax in the future on income from a set of businesses including mortgage servicing.