Nigel Farage^ Britain should choose hard Brexit if no financial services deal

Britain should choose hard Brexit if no financial services deal

Britain should opt for a hard Brexit if the European Union does not offer an agreement on financial services, British member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage said on Monday before a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Reuters reports.

Farage, a former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, noted that without a deal on financial services, Britain might just as well base its future relations with the EU on World Trade Organisation rules, or what its called the hard Brexit option.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Farage said: