Bankrupt companies' CEOs won't head credit bureaus in Azerbaijan

2018-01-08 16:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

CEOs of compulsorily liquidated or bankrupt companies will not be able to head credit bureaus in Azerbaijan, according to the “Procedure for Regulation and Supervision of Activity of Credit Bureaus” approved by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan.

The ban is valid for two years after the compulsory liquidation or bankruptcy of a legal entity, according to the document.

The Supervisory Authority assesses activity of the credit bureau, effectiveness of its work, oversees the exchange of information in the bureau and ensuring the inviolability of personal data.

The credit bureau should submit reports to the Supervisory Authority, which, in turn, monitors the bureau’s activity. Comprehensive inspections should be conducted at least once every three years.

Thematic inspections take place in case of frequent personnel reshuffles in the management of the credit bureau, a large number of complaints from consumers of services and in other cases.