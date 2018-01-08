Four important events in Turkey in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s economic policy aimed, in particular, at developing energy and infrastructure, has started to yield results. In this regard, 2018 will be one of the important periods for Turkey as the current projects are expected to be implemented and the implementation of new global projects is expected to be launched in the country.

TANAP

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) will be one of the most important energy projects of 2018. Construction of TANAP has been completed by over 80 percent. TANAP is expected to be constructed till mid-summer 2018.

The process of filling TANAP with gas will begin in January 2018. Gas will be supplied from the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion in volumes in accordance with technical requirements.

After TANAP construction is launched, Turkey has started to lay a fiber-optic cable along the gas pipeline, which corresponds to the country’s 2023 Vision. The country is expected to be covered by a fiber-optic network within the country’s 2023 Vision.

Third airport in Istanbul

Of course, another important project is the construction of the third airport in Istanbul. The construction of the new airport is part of the country’s 2023 Vision. Test flights will be conducted at Istanbul’s third airport in February 2018.

The construction of a parking lot for 30,000 cars at the airport will be completed in February.

The third airport is being built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul. Initially, it will serve 90 million passengers a year.

After commissioning, the number of flight destinations in Turkey will increase from 282 to 350. The new airport will annually serve about 200 million passengers.

Meanwhile, the first runway of the new airport which is 3.7 kilometers long and 60 meters wide has been constructed. According to the project, the second runway will be 4.1 kilometers long and 60 meters wide.

About 300 passenger and freight elevators will be installed at Istanbul’s third airport. Airport City, which includes a network of shops, logistics and exhibition centers, will be also built at the new airport.