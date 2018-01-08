Uzbek banks increase limit for cash withdrawal

2018-01-08 17:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek banks have increased the limit on withdrawing cash through ATMs installed in public places, podrobno.uz reported.

The limit has been increased from 100,000 to 200,000 soums. Those wishing to receive a bigger amount can apply to the cashier's offices of the bank that issued the card.

Reportedly, for the operation to cash out money one will have to pay a commission of 1 percent. cashing operations are not made through cash desks, but only through ATMs.

However, call center at "Ipoteka-bank" noted that the limit in ATMs of this bank has not changed and remained within 100,000 soums. The terms have not changed either - the commission is not charged.