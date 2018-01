Turkish convoy attacked in Syria’s Idlib

2018-01-08 18:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A Turkish military convoy was attacked in Syria’s Idlib city, the Turkish media reported Jan. 8.

Reportedly, unknown individuals fired from mortars at the Turkish convoy which was moving to one of the roadblocks in Idlib.

No one was injured in the incident.