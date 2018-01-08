President Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassadors (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of incoming ambassadors of a number of countries.

President Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia Bold Ravda.

Ambassador Bold Ravda reviewed a guard of honor.

Bold Ravda presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The president expressed his hope that the friendly Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations will continue successfully developing. He underlined Azerbaijan's keenness to cooperate with Mongolia in the areas of mutual interest, including in political, economic and cultural ones in the years ahead.

President Aliyev recalled his recent phone conversation with the Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga. The president noted that during the conversation they discussed the issues of mutual interest and expressed their regret over the absence of active contacts between the two countries at the level of heads of state and government so far.

President Aliyev noted the importance of establishing bilateral relations between different authorities of the two countries, including the parliaments, ministries, business groups, as well as in the political area, and hailed the good opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador thanked President Aliyev for the warm words, and extended Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga's greetings to President Aliyev. He noted that the Mongolian president also recalls his phone conversation with the Azerbaijani president.

Pointing at the unsatisfactory level of bilateral relations, the Mongolian ambassador said that he will spare no efforts to contribute to expanding the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed the issues of cooperation in a number of fields, including in import and export, defense industry, investment, education, and agriculture.

President Aliyev thanked for President Battulga's greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Mongolian president.

President Aliyev has also accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria Hamzat Ibrahim.

Ambassador Hamzat Ibrahim reviewed a guard of honor.

Hamzat Ibrahim presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Noting that Nigeria is a brotherly country for Azerbaijan, the president stressed the importance of the two countries' mutual support on the international level and within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Emphasizing the contribution of Azerbaijan to the cause of Islamic solidarity, President Aliyev said that a number of important events were held in the country in this regard.

The Azerbaijani president noted the significance of declaring 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan and holding the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Hailing the political ties between the two countries, the head of state also stressed the importance of increasing mutual trade, investment making, defining cooperation opportunities in business sphere, and underlined the necessity of reciprocal visits of the two countries' delegations at different levels.

Ambassador Hamzat Ibrahim extended greetings of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to President Aliyev. Saying that the two countries enjoy strong political relations, Hamzat Ibrahim noted that the economic cooperation does not conform to this level.

He said that during his meetings with Azerbaijani officials in Baku the ways of developing economic ties will be determined. Stressing that measures are being implemented to develop the non-oil sector in the two countries, the ambassador added that there are good opportunities for cooperation in tourism, education, trade and other fields.

They noted the significance of developing the bilateral cooperation in economic, investment making, trade, defense industry and other spheres, and stressed the appropriateness of establishing a joint intergovernmental commission for expanding the bilateral ties on this front.

President Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari and asked Hamzat Ibrahim to extend his greetings to the president of Nigeria.

President Aliyev has also accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Equatorial Guinea José Esono Micha Akeng.

Ambassador José Esono Micha Akeng reviewed a guard of honor.

José Esono Micha Akeng presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Emphasizing the importance of José Esono Micha Akeng’s visit in terms of strengthening bilateral relations between Equatorial Guinea and Azerbaijan, the head of state said he hoped the ambassador’s meetings with heads of relevant authorities in Baku will help define areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to the fact that both Equatorial Guinea and Azerbaijan are oil producing countries, the newly appointed ambassador underlined that he will spare no efforts to develop the bilateral cooperation.

They underlined the importance of restoring relations, which had previously existed between the two countries, and stressed the significance of developing cooperation in various fields, particularly in energy, education, investment, import and export, and others.

President Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Sadovic.

Ambassador Bakir Sadovic reviewed a guard of honor.

Bakir Sadovic presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

They noted the importance of high-level meetings between the two countries, hailed a very good level of bilateral relations, and stressed the importance of strengthening the friendly ties even further.

The ambassador said Bosnia and Herzegovina highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s investments in its agrarian industry and supporting social and humanitarian projects.

