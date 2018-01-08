Deputy PM: Turkey to extend state of emergency

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

State of emergency will be extended for three more months in Turkey, the Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Jan. 8.

Bozdag added that the decision, made by the Turkish government, will come into force soon.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.