Egypt sets presidential election date

2018-01-08 19:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Egypt will hold a presidential election on March 26-28, with the incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to seek a second term in office, Reuters reports.

Sisi has yet to announce his candidacy.

Candidates must submit their official bids to the commission from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.