Tajikistan interested in transiting goods through Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Tajikistan is interested in supplying cargoes to international markets through the Caspian Sea, Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Soli Rustam said.

Soli Rustam made the remarks at a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev in Baku, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message Jan. 8.

The ambassador also reviewed the company’s transit capabilities.