Uzbekistan introduces bankruptcy procedure for individuals

2018-01-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan introduced the bankruptcy procedure for individuals who lose their individual entrepreneur status.

The procedure is envisaged upon the Law on Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Connection with the Improvement of Tax Administration.