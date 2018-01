Record high number of tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A record high number of tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in 2017, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message Jan. 8.

The number of foreign citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan in 2017 increased by 449,215 or 20 percent compared to 2016, and reached 2,691,998, according to the message.