At least 56 people missing after shipwreck near Sicily – MSF

2018-01-08

At least 56 people went missing after a shipwreck near the Italian island of Sicily, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders) non-governmental organization said on Monday, according to Sputnik.

"According to our medical teams in the port of #Catania #Sicily, at least 56 #people are missing after the first terrible shipwreck of 2018. Among them there were many children who are believed to have drowned at sea," the MSF said on its Twitter page.

The organization added that its psychologists had talked to 14 people, who survived the shipwreck.