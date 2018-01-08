Turkish police arrest at least 7 in drug busts

2018-01-08 22:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Police have rounded up at least seven people in anti-narcotics raids across Turkey, officials said Monday, Anadolu reported.

A total of 49 kilograms of heroin was seized in eastern Hakkari province during arrests held across the province between Jan. 1-8, the province’s governorship said in a statement on Monday.

One suspect was remanded in custody, the statement added.

In northwestern Sakarya province, anti-narcotics teams seized 13 kilograms of heroin and around seven grams of marijuana in a car, police sources said.

In another bust in southern Mersin province police held two suspects, Mersin Gendarme command said.