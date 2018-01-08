Iranian demonstrator reportedly commits suicide in prison

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Mahmoud Sadeqi, an Iranian lawmaker, has confirmed that a young protester has lost his life at a prison in Tehran.

In the meantime, the head of Tehran prisons organizations, Mostafa Mohebi, has said that Sina Qanbari, the 22-year-old detainee, has taken his life in the prison, ILNA news agency reported.

Sina Qanbari who was arrested during the last week's unrests has hanged himself at a WC in the prison, Mohebi added.

Sadeqi has expressed his concerns over the safety of the those detained during the recent protests.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests in several cities across the country which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including the law enforcement forces.

The unrests began after some groups joined demonstrations to protest against high prices but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

