Airbus to boost China output as nears jet deal during Macron trip

2018-01-09 00:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Airbus is set to boost production of narrowbody jets in China as it nears a new multi-billion-dollar deal to supply the world’s fastest-growing aviation market during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, industry sources said, Reuters reported.

The deal is expected to be unveiled together with a package of agreements coinciding with the French leader’s visit, and could include orders for around 100 jetliners, they added.

The final number of jets to be sold has not been determined. China is also said to be shopping for larger jets like the A330.

Airbus declined comment on Monday.

Airbus and its US rival Boeing (BA.N) compete for large-scale orders in China and such package deals are typically rolled out during major diplomatic events, but not without last-minute negotiations on the quantity and price of jets.