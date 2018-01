Russia ready to finance construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Russia is ready to offer several options for financing the nuclear power plant construction project in Uzbekistan, Sputnik news agency reported citing a source.

According to the source, presently, the Uzbek government is working out a detailed proposal for the construction of the nuclear power plant and estimation of possible investments.