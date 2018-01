Reserves of Georgia’s central bank at highest rate since 2013

The volume of reserves of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) has increased and reached $3.39 billion – the highest rate since 2013, Agenda reports.

As of December 31, 2017 the volume of reserves reached $3.39 billion, announced Georgian Public Broadcasting.

Last month reserve assets increased by $40 million from November 2017.