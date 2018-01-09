Iran’s services export witnesses an 8% increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran exported $7,736 million worth of services during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22, 2017), Mahmoud Eskandari, an official with the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said.

Iran’s services exports registered a rise by 7.5 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the official said, Public Relations Department of the TPO reported.

The Islamic Republic includes technical and engineering services exports, tourism and transit sector in service sector exports.

Iran’s technical and engineering services export stood at $554 million in the 8-month period, registering a rise by 80 percent, Eskandari said.