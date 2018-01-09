Vehicle registration in Kazakhstan increases

2018-01-09 09:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan has witnessed a 19.2-percent increase in the registration of cars in 2017, reads a report issued by the Union of Enterprises of the Automobile Industry of Kazakhstan "KazAvtoProm".

In January-December 2017, 1,170,584 vehicles were registered by the administrative police, which is 19.2 percent higher than in the same period last year. Of these, 1,100,684 units accounted for the secondary registration of vehicles that replaced the owner, which is by 19.6 percent higher than a year ago (920,654 units).