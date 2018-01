FIG coaching courses on rhythmic gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Coaching courses of the highest – third level, organized by experts of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for local coaches, kicked off in Baku Jan. 9.

The courses, which will last until Jan. 15, will also be attended by coaches from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria.