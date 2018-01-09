China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran

2018-01-09 10:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A container train is on a route from Turkmenistan to Iran, through the Ak-Yayla railway station, making the next test trip on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

Launched on December 28, 2017 from the city of Changsha (Hunan Province), a major industrial center in the south of China, a train consisting of 41 container wagons loaded with consumer goods will help to pinpoint the temporary and other performance characteristics of the route for regular traffic, according to the report.

Sending the train on the Changsha (China) -Altynkol (Kazakhstan) -Bolashak-Serhetiaka (Turkmenistan)-Ak-Yayla-Incheburun (Iran)-Tehran route was held in a solemn atmosphere, corresponding to the significance of the event.