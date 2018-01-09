MP: Recent price hike to aggravate situation in Armenia

2018-01-09 10:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The price hike which has been observed in Armenia since January will further aggravate the situation in the country as the majority of the population is people with low income and this income will decrease due to inflation, Armenian MP Vardan Bostanjyan said at a press-conference in Yerevan Jan. 9.

"Taking into account low income of the Armenian population, even a slight rise in price can cause a negative effect," he said. “Salaries, pensions and benefits will not increase in 2018.”