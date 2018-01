Ilham Aliyev attends opening of RO-RO terminal at Port of Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the RO-RO terminal at the Baku International Sea Trade Port in the Alat township of Qaradag district on Jan. 9.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the work done at the site.

President Aliyev opened the terminal.

