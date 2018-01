Mashhad-Nakhchivan train schedule disclosed

The Nakhchivan-Mashhad high-speed train, which will resume operation from January 11, will run once a week, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message Jan. 9.

According to the message, the train will leave Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Thursdays at 7:00 (GMT+4) and arrive in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad the next day at 14:25. The train will return to Nakhchivan on Sunday at 6:00.