Snow falls in the Sahara Desert

A blanket of snow fell in the Sahara Desert on Sunday, delighting locals, Euronews reports.

It marks just the fourth time the weather phenomenon has occurred in the area in 37 years.

The town of Ain Sefra in Algeria is known as the gateway to the Sahara—the hottest desert in the world.