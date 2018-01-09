Turkey launches large-scale operations against PKK

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces launched large-scale operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country’s southwestern province of Diyarbakir, the Turkish media reported Jan. 9.

Reportedly, as part of the operation, a curfew has been declared in 69 villages of the province.

Earlier, as part of the fight against the PKK, a curfew was declared in two southeastern provinces of Turkey (Batman and Sirnak).