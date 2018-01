Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry dismisses over 60 employees (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Sixty-four employees of the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry have been dismissed from their positions, the ministry told Trend Jan. 9.