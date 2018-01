Azerbaijan makes changes to its anti-terrorist list

2018-01-09 12:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has removed Abd Al-Hadi Al-Wahab, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, from the list of people subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the Financial Monitoring Service posted on its website.

According to the report, Al-Wahab is under the US supervision.