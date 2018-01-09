Azerbaijani citizens can visit 63 countries without visas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Citizens of Azerbaijan can visit 63 countries without visas, according to the updated Henley Passport Index, prepared by Henley & Partners.

Azerbaijan moved up by two positions and ranked 72nd as compared to the previous year’s index.

The Henley Passport Index 2018, formerly known as the Visa Restrictions Index (renamed in 2018), has been published since 2006 by Henley & Partners in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The annual Henley Passport Index analyzes the visa rules of more than 200 countries and territories of the world and ranks them by the number of countries with visa-free entrance.

Azerbaijan shares 72nd position with Indonesia, the Philippines, Cuba and Cape Verde. The current year’s index is the best result for Azerbaijan in recent years; citizens of the country could visit 62 countries without a visa in 2016 and 2017, and 58 countries – in 2015.

Azerbaijan ranked 74th in the Visa Restrictions Index in 2017.

Azerbaijan’s neighboring countries – Russia ranked 48th, Turkey ranked 50th, Georgia ranked 53rd and Kazakhstan ranked 65th in the Henley Passport Index 2018.