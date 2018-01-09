Azerbaijani ministry talks fulfillment of commitments under OPEC+ deal

2018-01-09 13:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in December 2017 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend Jan.9.

According to the ministry, daily oil production stood at 810,000 barrels in December, of which 755,100 barrels accounted for crude oil and 54,900 barrels for condensate.

Meanwhile, 649,400 barrels of crude oil, 54,900 barrels of condensate and 20,100 barrels of oil products were exported per day.

Azerbaijan produced 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels of oil per day in February, 733,300 barrels of oil per day in March, 781,100 barrels of oil per day in April, 785,300 barrels of oil per day in May, 793,700 barrels of oil per day in June, 796,700 barrels of oil per day in July, 734,800 barrels of oil per day in August, 785,700 barrels of oil per day in September, 800.600 barrels of oil per day in October and 790.700 barrels of oil per day in November, said the ministry.