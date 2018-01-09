Azerbaijan accounts for over 85% of Ukraine’s oil imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported $376.8 million worth oil to Ukraine in 2017, Ukrainian media reported citing the country’s State Fiscal Service.

Azerbaijan accounted for 85.2 percent of oil imports to Ukraine, followed by Iran (8.5 percent) – $37.7 million and Kazakhstan (3.9 percent) – $17.5 million in 2017.

Ukraine imported a total of $442.2 million worth crude oil and gas condensate as of 2017, or 2.5 times more than in 2016. Other countries exported $10 million worth crude to Ukraine in 2017.