Erdogan thanks opposition leader for support

2018-01-09 14:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Devlet Bahceli, leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), for supporting his candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, Turkish media reported Jan. 9.

Bahceli said earlier that MHP will support Erdogan if he nominates himself for the election.