Macron urges China, EU to avoid pitfalls of protectionism

2018-01-09 14:17 | www.trend.az | 0

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday offered to open up France to Chinese investment in exchange for greater access to Chinese markets for French companies, warning that existing trade imbalances would lead to protectionism, Reuters reports.

Macron is on the second leg of a three-day state visit in China with a delegation of 50 business leaders he hopes will help reduce a 30-billion-euro ($36-billion) trade deficit with China.

“We have an access to markets which is unbalanced, unsatisfying,” Macron told members of the French and Chinese business community at a start-up incubator in Beijing.

“If we don’t deal with this responsibly, the first, natural, reaction will be to close up on both sides.”

Macron, who met President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, said the two countries would fall into a lose-lose situation if continued restrictions on foreign firms in China prompted France and Europe to put a brake on Chinese investment in Europe.

“Let’s open up both instead,” Macron said.