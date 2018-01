ICRC officials visit Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenians detained in Azerbaijan due to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Head of the Public Relations Department at ICRC Baku Office Ilaha Huseynova told Trend Jan. 9.

She said the conditions of detention and treatment were monitored during the visit that took place in December 2017.