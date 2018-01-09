Airbus to boost China output as nears jet deal during Macron trip

Airbus (AIR.PA) is set to boost production of narrowbody jets in China as it nears a new multi-billion-dollar deal to supply the world’s fastest-growing aviation market during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters citing the industry sources reported.

The deal is expected to be unveiled together with a package of agreements coinciding with the French leader’s visit, and could include orders for around 100 jetliners, they added.

The final number of jets to be sold has not been determined. China is also said to be shopping for larger jets like the A330.

Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) compete for large-scale orders in China and such package deals are typically rolled out during major diplomatic events, but not without last-minute negotiations on the quantity and price of jets.

Boeing announced a deal for 300 aircraft during a visit to China by President Donald Trump in November.

About one in every four planes that Airbus produces is delivered to China, but fewer than 8 percent are assembled at its Tianjin facility outside Beijing - one of four A320 assembly plants including two in Europe and one in the United States.

Airbus is likely as part of any new airplane order to agree to lift the number of aircraft assembled in Tianjin from the current level of around 50 a year, the sources said.

The European planemaker is not, however, expected to announce a breakthrough in Chinese support for the 544-seat A380 superjumbo, whose future is threatened by poor sales.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Airbus was offering an industrial partnership on the world’s largest airliner as part of Macron’s visit to China.

Macron is accompanied by industry leaders, including Airbus planemaking president Fabrice Bregier, on his visit.