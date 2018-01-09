Five medical facilities privatized in Kazakhstan

2018-01-09 14:33 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Five health facilities, including two large facilities, were privatized in Kazakhstan in December 2017 within the framework of the Complex Privatization Plan for 2016-2020, the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message on Jan.9.

The sale price of the objects was 18, 246 billion tenges.

In particular, the National Scientific Medical Center was privatized. The sale price was 6 billion tenge. It was sold with the condition of maintaining the profile of activities and provided medical services for five years.

Also, Kazmedtech JSC was sold at the price of 5,801 billion tenges. The object was transferred for three years to trust management with the right of subsequent repayment with the condition of maintaining the activity profile and social orientation of Kazmedtech JSC.