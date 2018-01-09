FIG: Skills of Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches have grown significantly (PHOTO)

2018-01-09 14:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The level of coaching skills in Azerbaijan, especially in rhythmic gymnastics, has grown rapidly in recent years, said Hardy Fink, an expert with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), responding to Trend’s question.

Over the past 10 years, Azerbaijan has rapidly become one of the most advanced countries in rhythmic gymnastics, he noted.

The country has created conditions for development of rhythmic gymnastics, which cannot be seen in other countries, said Fink.