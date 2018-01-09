Kyrgyzstan to produce biometric international passports after 6 months

The State Registration Service (SRS) plans to start issuing biometric international passports from the second half of 2018, Kabar with reference to the press service of the SRS reported.

The equipment for the manufacture of passports has already been acquired with the support of UNDP and the Government of Japan.

The new equipment provides a wide range of built-in personalization technologies, such as inkjet printing, support for printing multiple laser images (MLI), software and data protection. As well as a second-generation laser engraving module that allows to write textual passport data and a high-quality image, at a speed of up to 300 passports per hour, which will optimize the process of manufacturing passports.