3,700 people in İran arrested over political unrest

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An Iranian MP has said that the number of individuals detained across the country over the past week’s protests has reached 3,700.

MP for Tehran, Mahmoud Sasdeghi, further estimated that at least 40 university students were among the detainees, ICANA (the official news website of the Iranian parliament) reported.

According to the MP, a group of arrested students have already been released.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrest in several cities across the country which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including those of the law enforcement forces.

The unrest began after some groups joined demonstrations to protest against high prices but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

